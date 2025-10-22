Piper Sandler Maintains Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.54% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Peoples Bancorp is $34.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.54% from its latest reported closing price of $29.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Peoples Bancorp is 477MM, a decrease of 14.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peoples Bancorp. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEBO is 0.09%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 26,939K shares. The put/call ratio of PEBO is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,506K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 84.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,079K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 927K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 49.86% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 916K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 2.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 882K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares , representing a decrease of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.