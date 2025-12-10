Piper Sandler Maintains Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NasdaqGS:PGC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.18% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Peapack-Gladstone Financial is $35.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $40.42. The average price target represents an increase of 26.18% from its latest reported closing price of $27.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Peapack-Gladstone Financial is 277MM, an increase of 11.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peapack-Gladstone Financial. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGC is 0.07%, an increase of 1.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 15,366K shares. The put/call ratio of PGC is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,139K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares , representing an increase of 40.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 77.73% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 583K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares , representing a decrease of 33.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 71.66% over the last quarter.

Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 578K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 16.05% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 538K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 62.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 505K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 11.08% over the last quarter.

