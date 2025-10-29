Piper Sandler Maintains Park National (PRK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Park National (NYSEAM:PRK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.74% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Park National is $185.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.74% from its latest reported closing price of $152.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Park National is 519MM, a decrease of 3.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park National. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRK is 0.06%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 10,984K shares. The put/call ratio of PRK is 18.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Park National holds 1,056K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 52.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 868K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 5.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 471K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 0.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 369K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 4.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 357K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 1.89% over the last quarter.

