Piper Sandler Maintains Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.12% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Par Pacific Holdings is 30.19. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 13.12% from its latest reported closing price of 26.69.

The projected annual revenue for Par Pacific Holdings is 6,614MM, a decrease of 13.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Pacific Holdings. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARR is 0.18%, an increase of 13.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.22% to 64,110K shares. The put/call ratio of PARR is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chai Trust Co holds 3,348K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,900K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,049K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 28.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,889K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,035K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing an increase of 50.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 74.56% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,842K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 57.62% over the last quarter.

Par Pacific Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

