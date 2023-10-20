Piper Sandler Maintains Overstock.com (OSTK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 150.68% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Overstock.com is 38.93. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 150.68% from its latest reported closing price of 15.53.

The projected annual revenue for Overstock.com is 1,959MM, an increase of 17.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Overstock.com. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSTK is 0.20%, an increase of 36.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 35,682K shares. The put/call ratio of OSTK is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 1,666K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 82.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,407K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 51.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,167K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 52.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,043K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 67.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,036K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares, representing an increase of 20.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 1,951.82% over the last quarter.

Overstock.com Background Information

Overstock.com, Inc / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce.

