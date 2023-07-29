Piper Sandler Maintains Overstock.com (OSTK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.62% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Overstock.com is 37.66. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.62% from its latest reported closing price of 34.99.

The projected annual revenue for Overstock.com is 1,959MM, an increase of 17.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Overstock.com. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSTK is 0.14%, a decrease of 54.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 36,108K shares. The put/call ratio of OSTK is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 1,781K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,467K shares, representing an increase of 17.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 23.12% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,613K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 336,525.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,374K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 3.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,173K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 0.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 925K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares, representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Overstock.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Overstock.com, Inc / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce.

