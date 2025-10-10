Piper Sandler Maintains OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of OrthoPediatrics (NasdaqGM:KIDS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.39% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for OrthoPediatrics is $34.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 92.39% from its latest reported closing price of $17.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OrthoPediatrics is 208MM, a decrease of 5.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in OrthoPediatrics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIDS is 0.09%, an increase of 12.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 20,587K shares. The put/call ratio of KIDS is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 1,625K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 1,557K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares , representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 21.58% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,108K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,027K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 88.76% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 967K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing an increase of 31.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.