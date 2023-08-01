Piper Sandler Maintains Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.62% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orrstown Financial Services is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.62% from its latest reported closing price of 23.40.

The projected annual revenue for Orrstown Financial Services is 108MM, a decrease of 15.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orrstown Financial Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORRF is 0.06%, a decrease of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 5,159K shares. The put/call ratio of ORRF is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 324K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 16.48% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 239K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 196K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 19.16% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 183K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 170K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 23.42% over the last quarter.

Orrstown Financial Services Background Information

With $2.8 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provides a wide range of consumer and business financial services through banking offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF).

