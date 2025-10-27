Piper Sandler Maintains Origin Bancorp (OBK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.45% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Origin Bancorp is $44.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 34.45% from its latest reported closing price of $33.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Origin Bancorp is 391MM, an increase of 19.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Bancorp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBK is 0.12%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 24,951K shares. The put/call ratio of OBK is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,171K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares , representing a decrease of 72.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 43.02% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 998K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 970K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 948K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Tributary Capital Management holds 790K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing an increase of 48.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 33.66% over the last quarter.

