Piper Sandler Maintains OneMain Holdings (OMF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.29% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneMain Holdings is 53.67. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.29% from its latest reported closing price of 35.71.

The projected annual revenue for OneMain Holdings is 3,703MM, an increase of 44.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneMain Holdings. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMF is 0.34%, an increase of 10.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 116,192K shares. The put/call ratio of OMF is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,836K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,833K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 10.55% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,877K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 5,352K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,294K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,544K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,554K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 9.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,761K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,730K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 9.62% over the last quarter.

OneMain Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneMain Financial has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work.

