Piper Sandler Maintains ON24 (ONTF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.47% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ON24 is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.47% from its latest reported closing price of 7.95.

The projected annual revenue for ON24 is 195MM, an increase of 8.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON24. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTF is 0.11%, a decrease of 50.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 38,320K shares. The put/call ratio of ONTF is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 7,330K shares representing 15.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Indaba Capital Management holds 4,240K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,722K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTF by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 1,540K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing a decrease of 50.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTF by 43.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,518K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing an increase of 29.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTF by 33.84% over the last quarter.

ON24 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ON24 provides a leading, cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences and multimedia content experiences. The ON24 platform’s portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale from millions of professionals every month to provide businesses with buying signals and behavioral insights to efficiently convert prospects into customers.

