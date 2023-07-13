Piper Sandler Maintains On Holding AG (ONON) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.62% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for On Holding AG is 35.39. The forecasts range from a low of 20.00 to a high of $43.98. The average price target represents an increase of 8.62% from its latest reported closing price of 32.58.

The projected annual revenue for On Holding AG is 1,567MM, an increase of 28.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in On Holding AG. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 20.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONON is 0.59%, an increase of 29.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 114,034K shares. The put/call ratio of ONON is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 6,232K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,147K shares, representing a decrease of 46.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,095K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares, representing an increase of 43.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 55.35% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 3,661K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares, representing an increase of 79.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 688.90% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 3,291K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,469K shares, representing a decrease of 66.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,010K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,705K shares, representing a decrease of 56.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 27.67% over the last quarter.

On Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

