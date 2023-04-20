Piper Sandler Maintains On Holding AG (ONON) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for On Holding AG is $32.82. The forecasts range from a low of $19.49 to a high of $40.79. The average price target represents an increase of 4.16% from its latest reported closing price of $31.51.

The projected annual revenue for On Holding AG is $1,567MM, an increase of 28.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Dallas Securities holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 547K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing a decrease of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 5.73% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 144K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing a decrease of 183.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 62.44% over the last quarter.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments holds 1,045K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares, representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 99.94% over the last quarter.

North Fourth Asset Management holds 94K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in On Holding AG. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONON is 0.30%, a decrease of 37.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 111,758K shares. The put/call ratio of ONON is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

On Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

