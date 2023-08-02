Piper Sandler Maintains Olo Inc - (OLO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Olo Inc - (NYSE:OLO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.18% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olo Inc - is 10.00. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.18% from its latest reported closing price of 7.86.

The projected annual revenue for Olo Inc - is 217MM, an increase of 6.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olo Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLO is 0.61%, a decrease of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 162,557K shares. The put/call ratio of OLO is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raine Capital holds 32,220K shares representing 19.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 14,893K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,165K shares, representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 33.46% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,853K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,292K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 18.66% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 8,842K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares, representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 35.75% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 8,408K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,888K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Olo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand’s own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Checkers & Rally’s, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili’s (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo’s Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. SKIP THE LINE®

