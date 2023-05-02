Piper Sandler Maintains Olin (OLN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Olin (NYSE:OLN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olin is 71.55. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 30.15% from its latest reported closing price of 54.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Olin is 8,711MM, a decrease of 0.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.41.

Olin Declares $0.20 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $54.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 8.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 963 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olin. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLN is 0.36%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.65% to 134,043K shares. The put/call ratio of OLN is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 6,450K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,450K shares, representing a decrease of 46.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 5,312K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,624K shares, representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,452K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,563K shares, representing an increase of 19.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 42.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,161K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,111K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 15.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,933K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,945K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Olin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

See all Olin regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.