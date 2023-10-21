Piper Sandler Maintains Old Second Bancorporation (OSBC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Old Second Bancorporation (NASDAQ:OSBC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.95% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Second Bancorporation is 18.19. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 33.95% from its latest reported closing price of 13.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Old Second Bancorporation is 290MM, an increase of 3.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Second Bancorporation. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSBC is 0.15%, an increase of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 33,531K shares. The put/call ratio of OSBC is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forum Financial Management holds 2,967K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 28.54% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 2,590K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 2,051K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,367K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 14.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,053K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Old Second Bancorporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, with over $2.9 billion in consolidated assets at June 30, 2020. Old Second operates through its subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank, with 29 banking centers across seven counties in northern Illinois.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.