Piper Sandler Maintains Old Republic International (ORI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.78% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Old Republic International is $46.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.78% from its latest reported closing price of $40.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Old Republic International is 7,623MM, a decrease of 12.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Republic International. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORI is 0.24%, an increase of 5.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 228,665K shares. The put/call ratio of ORI is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 10,177K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,973K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 78.17% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,407K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,606K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 10.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,109K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,186K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 13.49% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 7,100K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 5,779K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,712K shares , representing an increase of 35.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 11.49% over the last quarter.

