Piper Sandler Maintains Old Republic International (ORI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.87% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Republic International is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 9.87% from its latest reported closing price of 27.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Old Republic International is 7,679MM, an increase of 0.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

Old Republic International Declares $0.24 Dividend

On August 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.98 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $27.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.74%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 11.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.59 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Republic International. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORI is 0.23%, a decrease of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 238,271K shares. The put/call ratio of ORI is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 14,851K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,790K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 59.18% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 11,888K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,975K shares, representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 4.47% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 10,325K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,259K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,510K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 6.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,233K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,458K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Old Republic International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.