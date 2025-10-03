Piper Sandler Maintains Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Ocular Therapeutix (NasdaqGM:OCUL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.98% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ocular Therapeutix is $18.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 59.98% from its latest reported closing price of $11.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ocular Therapeutix is 142MM, an increase of 150.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocular Therapeutix. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCUL is 0.56%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.82% to 166,661K shares. The put/call ratio of OCUL is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 14,294K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summer Road holds 13,887K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,878K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 0.00% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 12,762K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 7,400K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,060K shares , representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 30.41% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 5,319K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

