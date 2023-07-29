Piper Sandler Maintains Oatly Group AB - ADR (OTLY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Oatly Group AB - ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oatly Group AB - ADR is 4.57. The forecasts range from a low of 1.72 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 178.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1.64.

The projected annual revenue for Oatly Group AB - ADR is 920MM, an increase of 19.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oatly Group AB - ADR. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTLY is 0.14%, a decrease of 57.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 161,673K shares. The put/call ratio of OTLY is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 39,778K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 36,666K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,846K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 20.58% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 22,087K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,521K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,853K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 46.65% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,385K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing an increase of 82.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 739.97% over the last quarter.

Oatly Group AB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oatly is the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, Oatly has exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Its commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled the company to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

