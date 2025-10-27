Piper Sandler Maintains Nuvalent (NUVL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Nuvalent (NasdaqGS:NUVL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.55% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nuvalent is $120.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.55% from its latest reported closing price of $93.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvalent is 6MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.75.

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvalent. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVL is 0.34%, an increase of 15.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 77,649K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVL is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 17,991K shares representing 26.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 5,269K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,795K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares , representing an increase of 19.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 22.42% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,783K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares , representing an increase of 26.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 56.80% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,725K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 1.02% over the last quarter.

