Piper Sandler Maintains Northpointe Bancshares (NPB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.03% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Northpointe Bancshares is $20.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.44 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 15.03% from its latest reported closing price of $17.66 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northpointe Bancshares. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPB is 0.15%, an increase of 12.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.69% to 15,228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,842K shares representing 12.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,746K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPB by 82.56% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,794K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPB by 23.96% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 715K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPB by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Asset Management holds 462K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing a decrease of 34.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPB by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 381K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing a decrease of 53.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPB by 12.47% over the last quarter.

