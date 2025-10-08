Piper Sandler Maintains Northpointe Bancshares (NPB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Northpointe Bancshares is $18.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $20.21. The average price target represents an increase of 6.01% from its latest reported closing price of $17.56 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northpointe Bancshares. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 108.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPB is 0.15%, an increase of 61.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.83% to 14,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,746K shares representing 12.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,292K shares , representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPB by 85.70% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,695K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares , representing an increase of 54.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPB by 91.73% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 677K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPB by 80.25% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Asset Management holds 624K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPB by 13.38% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 601K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPB by 2.73% over the last quarter.

