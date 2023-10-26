Piper Sandler Maintains Northeast Bank (NBN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.73% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northeast Bank is 53.04. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.73% from its latest reported closing price of 47.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northeast Bank. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBN is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.16% to 5,271K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 376K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 28.66% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 228K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 26.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 206K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 187K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 23.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 48.25% over the last quarter.

Trevian Wealth Management holds 160K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 974.50% over the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. Northeast Bank offers personal and business banking services to the Maine market via nine branches. Its National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide.

