Piper Sandler Maintains NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions is 14.96. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 82.20% from its latest reported closing price of 8.21.

The projected annual revenue for NexTier Oilfield Solutions is 4,054MM, an increase of 14.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexTier Oilfield Solutions. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEX is 0.21%, an increase of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.88% to 239,423K shares. The put/call ratio of NEX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cerberus Capital Management holds 32,331K shares representing 14.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,419K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 62.36% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,222K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,245K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 19.66% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 7,845K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,598K shares, representing an increase of 28.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 51.92% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 7,753K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,692K shares, representing an increase of 26.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 28.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,347K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,196K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 18.12% over the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

