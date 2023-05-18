Piper Sandler Maintains NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for NextGen Healthcare is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.79% from its latest reported closing price of 16.15.

The projected annual revenue for NextGen Healthcare is 698MM, an increase of 6.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextGen Healthcare. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXGN is 0.17%, a decrease of 16.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 61,513K shares. The put/call ratio of NXGN is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,058K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,032K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXGN by 2.84% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,760K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 88.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXGN by 746.03% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,760K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,618K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXGN by 0.27% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,544K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXGN by 15.31% over the last quarter.

NextGen Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. It is empowering the transformation of ambulatory care-partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. It goes beyond EHR and PM. Its integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. It believes in better.

