Piper Sandler Maintains Nevro (NVRO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.75% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nevro is 44.88. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.75% from its latest reported closing price of 34.59.

The projected annual revenue for Nevro is 460MM, an increase of 10.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nevro. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVRO is 0.13%, a decrease of 9.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.27% to 43,432K shares. The put/call ratio of NVRO is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 2,000K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 32.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,485K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares, representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 27.49% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,268K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,252K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,192K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company.

Nevro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in =65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

