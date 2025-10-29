Piper Sandler Maintains Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NasdaqGS:NBIX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.86% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is $172.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.86% from its latest reported closing price of $138.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is 2,320MM, a decrease of 13.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.32%, an increase of 3.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.96% to 124,731K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIX is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 5,567K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,535K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,262K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares , representing an increase of 37.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 62.39% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 3,964K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,224K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,251K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 6.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,187K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.