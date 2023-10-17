Piper Sandler Maintains Natera (NTRA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.66% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Natera is 75.63. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 78.66% from its latest reported closing price of 42.33.

The projected annual revenue for Natera is 1,010MM, an increase of 8.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natera. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRA is 0.41%, a decrease of 12.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 129,199K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRA is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 7,326K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,819K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,913K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,645K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 18.68% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 3,505K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,627K shares, representing an increase of 25.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 231.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,430K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,101K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Natera Background Information



Naterais a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform.

