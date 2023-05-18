Piper Sandler Maintains Murphy Oil (MUR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.07% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Murphy Oil is 49.23. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 41.07% from its latest reported closing price of 34.90.

The projected annual revenue for Murphy Oil is 4,198MM, an increase of 8.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy Oil. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUR is 0.25%, an increase of 13.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 136,508K shares. The put/call ratio of MUR is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 6,419K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,593K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 15.90% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,417K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,281K shares, representing a decrease of 108.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 59.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,513K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,270K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 12.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,485K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,408K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 14.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,805K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Murphy Oil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. The company sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond.

