Piper Sandler Maintains Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.57% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mr. Cooper Group is 68.75. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 20.57% from its latest reported closing price of 57.02.

The projected annual revenue for Mr. Cooper Group is 1,809MM, an increase of 6.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mr. Cooper Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOP is 0.32%, an increase of 13.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 63,154K shares. The put/call ratio of COOP is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,710K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 3,054K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,239K shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,624K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 16.41% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 2,250K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares, representing a decrease of 44.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 15.70% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,965K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 130.48% over the last quarter.

Mr. Cooper Group Background Information



Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

