Piper Sandler Maintains MongoDB Inc - (MDB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of MongoDB Inc - (NASDAQ:MDB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for MongoDB Inc - is 405.59. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $514.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.37% from its latest reported closing price of 381.30.

The projected annual revenue for MongoDB Inc - is 1,594MM, an increase of 7.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1274 funds or institutions reporting positions in MongoDB Inc -. This is an increase of 134 owner(s) or 11.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDB is 0.47%, an increase of 41.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 75,441K shares. The put/call ratio of MDB is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,034K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,594K shares, representing a decrease of 50.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 145.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,344K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares, representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 1,066.57% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,111K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,092K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,036K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 67.11% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,066K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares, representing a decrease of 33.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 22.96% over the last quarter.

MongoDB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Additional reading:

