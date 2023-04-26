Piper Sandler Maintains Mister Car Wash (MCW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mister Car Wash is 11.13. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 31.68% from its latest reported closing price of 8.45.

The projected annual revenue for Mister Car Wash is 967MM, an increase of 10.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mister Car Wash. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCW is 0.29%, a decrease of 15.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 332,712K shares. The put/call ratio of MCW is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 219,213K shares representing 71.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 13,162K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,936K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial holds 9,269K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 8,233K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,642K shares, representing an increase of 19.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 27.34% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,875K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,850K shares, representing a decrease of 28.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash operates over 340 car washes nationwide. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Mister Car Wash’s people are what make it successful and allow it to achieve these high standards. Mister Car Wash continues to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

