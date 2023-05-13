Piper Sandler Maintains Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 856.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Miromatrix Medical is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 856.25% from its latest reported closing price of 1.12.

The projected annual revenue for Miromatrix Medical is 0MM, a decrease of 98.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Miromatrix Medical. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIRO is 0.06%, a decrease of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.53% to 5,082K shares. The put/call ratio of MIRO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gagnon Securities holds 1,437K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing an increase of 41.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRO by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 557K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 58.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRO by 35.38% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 535K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRO by 35.12% over the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 427K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares, representing a decrease of 13.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRO by 42.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 392K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 52.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRO by 32.69% over the last quarter.

