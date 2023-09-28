Piper Sandler Maintains MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.01% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for MidWestOne Financial Group is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 32.01% from its latest reported closing price of 20.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MidWestOne Financial Group is 191MM, a decrease of 0.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.15.

MidWestOne Financial Group Declares $0.24 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $20.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.31%, the lowest has been 2.23%, and the highest has been 5.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in MidWestOne Financial Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOFG is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 11,326K shares. The put/call ratio of MOFG is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MidWestOne Financial Group holds 4,167K shares representing 26.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,365K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 18.04% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 417K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 13.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 383K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 375K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 94.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 299K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MidWestOne Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.