Piper Sandler Maintains Midwest Holding (MDWT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Midwest Holding is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.25% from its latest reported closing price of $14.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Midwest Holding is $87MM, an increase of 176.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pinnacle Bancorp holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Knott David M Jr holds 390K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 14K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDWT by 10.63% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Midwest Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDWT is 0.01%, a decrease of 89.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.32% to 821K shares.

Midwest Hldg Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. Midwest provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies that includes a broad set of product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest sells, underwrites, and markets annuity products in 20 states and the District of Columbiathrough its subsidiary American Life & Security Corp. Midwest also provides reinsurance management and asset management services as a comprehensive solution for reinsurers.

See all Midwest Holding regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.