Piper Sandler Maintains Midland States Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Stock (MSBIP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:MSBIP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.68% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $29.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.63 to a high of $32.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.68% from its latest reported closing price of $23.78 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSBIP is 0.24%, an increase of 15.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.67% to 560K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 364K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares , representing a decrease of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSBIP by 14.07% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 68K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 57K shares.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 38K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSBIP by 1.88% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSBIP by 0.27% over the last quarter.

