Piper Sandler Maintains Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - (MGY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - (NYSE:MGY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.28% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - is $28.86. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.28% from its latest reported closing price of $22.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - is $1,683MM, a decrease of 0.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $22.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.90%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 11.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.45 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 0.54% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP T. Rowe Price Structured Mid-Cap Growth Fund Standard Class holds 41K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

FALCX - Strategic Advisers Large Cap Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

JISOX - New Opportunities Fund Class 1 holds 190K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 28.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 17.92% over the last quarter.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGY is 0.37%, an increase of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 244,294K shares. The put/call ratio of MGY is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnolia is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow.

See all Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.