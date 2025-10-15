Piper Sandler Maintains Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:MDGL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.72% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is $488.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $268.66 to a high of $595.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.72% from its latest reported closing price of $433.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is 618MM, an increase of 19.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -13.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDGL is 0.40%, an increase of 13.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 27,070K shares. The put/call ratio of MDGL is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,192K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 17.98% over the last quarter.

Paulson holds 2,090K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,994K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,976K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,875K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 4.95% over the last quarter.

