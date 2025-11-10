Piper Sandler Maintains Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.26% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lucky Strike Entertainment is $14.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 80.26% from its latest reported closing price of $7.95 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucky Strike Entertainment. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUCK is 0.37%, an increase of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 81,185K shares. The put/call ratio of LUCK is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atairos Group holds 63,426K shares representing 77.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,604K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares , representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUCK by 16.08% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 2,182K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUCK by 27.73% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,878K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,895K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUCK by 14.77% over the last quarter.

CIPSX - CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND ADVISOR SHARES holds 850K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing a decrease of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUCK by 14.56% over the last quarter.

