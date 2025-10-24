Piper Sandler Maintains Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.21% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Live Oak Bancshares is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.21% from its latest reported closing price of $34.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Live Oak Bancshares is 646MM, an increase of 48.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Oak Bancshares. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOB is 0.12%, an increase of 15.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.26% to 37,052K shares. The put/call ratio of LOB is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,510K shares representing 14.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,485K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 7.12% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,459K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,456K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,881K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares , representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 28.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,072K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 973K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 7.68% over the last quarter.

