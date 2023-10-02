Piper Sandler Maintains Lincoln National (LNC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.76% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lincoln National is 26.60. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.76% from its latest reported closing price of 24.69.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln National is 18,957MM, an increase of 24.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.20.

Lincoln National Declares $0.45 Dividend

On August 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023 will receive the payment on November 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $24.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.75%, the lowest has been 1.87%, and the highest has been 9.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1008 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln National. This is a decrease of 102 owner(s) or 9.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNC is 0.09%, a decrease of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.15% to 135,189K shares. The put/call ratio of LNC is 2.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 8,529K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,353K shares, representing an increase of 13.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 1,250.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,286K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,271K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 6.07% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,378K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,430K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,335K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,357K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 11.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,677K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,589K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Lincoln National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation and its affiliates. The company had $281 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes' World's Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies.

