Piper Sandler Maintains Leggett & Platt (LEG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.51% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Leggett & Platt is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.51% from its latest reported closing price of $11.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Leggett & Platt is 5,348MM, an increase of 28.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leggett & Platt. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEG is 0.05%, an increase of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.45% to 135,455K shares. The put/call ratio of LEG is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,050K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,304K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 8.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,131K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,062K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 2.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,266K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,138K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,991K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 54.67% over the last quarter.

