Piper Sandler Maintains Leggett & Platt (LEG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.99% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Leggett & Platt is $9.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.99% from its latest reported closing price of $10.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Leggett & Platt is 5,348MM, an increase of 28.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leggett & Platt. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 8.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEG is 0.05%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 139,887K shares. The put/call ratio of LEG is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,050K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,304K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 8.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,131K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,062K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,381K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,490K shares , representing an increase of 26.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 33.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,266K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,176K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares , representing an increase of 32.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 48.54% over the last quarter.

