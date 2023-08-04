Piper Sandler Maintains KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.67% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for KORU Medical Systems is 5.27. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 106.67% from its latest reported closing price of 2.55.

The projected annual revenue for KORU Medical Systems is 31MM, an increase of 8.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in KORU Medical Systems. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 19.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRMD is 0.13%, a decrease of 24.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 17,732K shares. The put/call ratio of KRMD is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 6,191K shares representing 13.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,338K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 12.01% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 2,970K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,166K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares, representing an increase of 27.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 51.14% over the last quarter.

Parkman Healthcare Partners holds 851K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing an increase of 15.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Albion Financial Group holds 793K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 24.88% over the last quarter.

KORU Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical System develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings.

