Piper Sandler Maintains KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of KLX Energy Services Holdings (NASDAQ:KLXE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for KLX Energy Services Holdings is 21.68. The forecasts range from a low of 13.64 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 86.53% from its latest reported closing price of 11.62.

The projected annual revenue for KLX Energy Services Holdings is 930MM, an increase of 1.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLX Energy Services Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLXE is 0.12%, a decrease of 38.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 5,375K shares. The put/call ratio of KLXE is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,419K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing an increase of 25.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLXE by 45.14% over the last quarter.

Plustick Management holds 520K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLXE by 36.92% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 402K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing a decrease of 22.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLXE by 42.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 348K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLXE by 34.19% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 342K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KLX Energy Services is a provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the U.S. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells from over 50 service facilities located in the U.S. KLXE's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house R&D, manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities.

