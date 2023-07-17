Piper Sandler Maintains JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.94% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase is 163.99. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $222.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.94% from its latest reported closing price of 153.35.

The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase is 142,687MM, an increase of 10.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5111 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 1.09%, an increase of 22.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 2,345,441K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91,111K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,158K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 8.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,444K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,807K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 61,814K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,563K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 56,046K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 52,310K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,249K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 8.26% over the last quarter.

JPMorgan Chase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

