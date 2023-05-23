Piper Sandler Maintains Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - (IRWD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - (NASDAQ:IRWD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.86% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - is 13.00. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.86% from its latest reported closing price of 10.85.

The projected annual revenue for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - is 449MM, an increase of 7.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRWD is 0.20%, a decrease of 14.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 184,406K shares. The put/call ratio of IRWD is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 16,390K shares representing 10.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 10,902K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,914K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,728K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,578K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,926K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 17.45% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,576K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,904K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. The company discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

Key filings for this company:

