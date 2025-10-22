Piper Sandler Maintains IO Biotech (IOBT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of IO Biotech (NasdaqGS:IOBT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 533.90% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for IO Biotech is $7.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 533.90% from its latest reported closing price of $1.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IO Biotech is 10MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in IO Biotech. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOBT is 0.11%, an increase of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.61% to 18,291K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 6,173K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 3,354K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,105K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 1,972K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares , representing a decrease of 18.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOBT by 25.96% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,615K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOBT by 12.95% over the last quarter.

