Piper Sandler Maintains Invitae (NVTA) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitae is 1.99. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 79.19% from its latest reported closing price of 1.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Invitae is 528MM, an increase of 6.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitae. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 10.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVTA is 0.05%, a decrease of 21.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 218,465K shares. The put/call ratio of NVTA is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 32,263K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,331K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 16.97% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 18,211K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,590K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 31.90% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 16,910K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,964K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 16,910K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,964K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 22.04% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 9,275K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invitae Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

itae Corporation is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.